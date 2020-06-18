BROCKTON, MASS. (WHDH) - A man who was allegedly involved in a Brockton riot earlier this month has been ordered held without bail after a judge deemed him to be dangerous.

Jason C. Andrade, 30, of Brockton, appeared in Brockton District Court for a dangerousness hearing that began Wednesday and concluded Thursday morning. Judge Michael Vitali deemed that there were no conditions of release that could reasonably assure the safety of the community, saying that Andrade’s behavior did present a danger to Brockton officers and residents, according to Plymouth County District Attorney Timothy J. Cruz.

On the evening of June 2, Brockton police responding to a reported riot at 7 Commercial St. encountered hundreds of people gathered, some of which started throwing bricks and rocks and began shooting off fireworks in the direction of the officers.

Andrade allegedly exposed himself to officers who were attempting to stop the crowd from gathering before throwing rocks at them.

He faces the charges of inciting a riot, failure to disperse from a riot, disorderly conduct, disturbing the peace, open and gross lewdness, assault with a dangerous weapon, interfering with a police officer in performance of duty, and assault and battery with a dangerous weapon.

Andrade’s next court appearance is scheduled for July 16.

