DA: Man killed after being struck by train in PIttsfield

PITTSFIELD, MASS. (WHDH) - Police are investigating a man fatally struck by a train in Pittsfield Tuesday, officials said.

Officers responding to reports of a collision on the tracks between South Church Street and Mill Street around 4 p.m. found Rodney Sumner, 54, of Pittsfield, had been struck and killed by a train, according to the Berkshire County District Attorney’s office.

The crash is under investigation, but officials believe Sumner was observing nearby construction and unable to get out of the way of the eastbound train, the district attorney’s office said.

(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)