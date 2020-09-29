DA: Man dies after excavator plunges more than 200 feet into Sutton ravine

SUTTON, MASS. (WHDH) - A man has died after an excavator plunged more than 200 feet into a ravine in Sutton Tuesday afternoon, according to the Worcester County District Attorney.

SKY 7 HD flew over the scene on Leeland Hill Road around 4:30 p.m. and captured video of the heavy machinery on its side in a heavily wooded area.

The man, whose name has not yet been released, was said to be working near the edge before the excavator overturned.

The fire department is working to remove the body and the machine however, bad weather is complicating their efforts.

The Occupational Safety and Health Administration, DA, local and state police are all investigating the incident.

