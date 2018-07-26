DA: Man killed in early morning home invasion in Lowell

LOWELL, MASS. (WHDH) - Authorities are investigating an early morning home invasion in Lowell that left a man dead, officials said.

Emergency crews responding to a 911 call Thursday morning reporting a man found with life-threatening injuries in a home on Walker Street rushed the victim by ambulance to Lowell General Hospital, where he was pronounced dead, Middlesex District Attorney Marian T. Ryan said in a statement.

A preliminary investigation suggests the man, whose name was not released, was assaulted during a home invasion in the early morning hours.

The victim was found by someone who returned home, Ryan said.

No arrests have been made.

The incident is being investigated by troopers assigned to Ryan’s Office, the Lowell Police Department and Massachusetts State Police.

