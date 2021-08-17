LOS ANGELES (WHDH) — A man is facing several charges after officials say he murdered his girlfriend and tried killing their four children when he crashed his vehicle into oncoming traffic in California last week.

Cesar Iban Torres, 31, is slated to be arraigned Tuesday on one count of murder, four counts each of attempted murder and child abuse under circumstances or conditions likely to cause great bodily injury or death, and one count each of assault with a deadly weapon and resisting arrest, according to the Los Angeles District Attorney’s Office.

On Aug. 12, Torres was driving his SUV on the 101 Freeway in Ecino when he allegedly went into oncoming traffic and struck a tractor-trailer.

His girlfriend, 26-year-old Aimee Garcia, was killed and the couple’s four children, between the ages of 1 and 7 years old, suffered moderate injuries, the DA’s office said.

Torres allegedly fled the scene and resisted arrest.

“A family has been torn apart by this tragic collision that leaves four young children without their mother,” L.A. District Attorney George Gascón said.

An investigation remains ongoing.

(Copyright (c) 2021 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)