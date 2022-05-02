WESTFORD, MASS. (WHDH) - A man is facing multiple firearm-related charges after allegedly pulling a gun on a fellow parent during a youth basketball game in Westford Sunday, the Middlesex District Attorney’s Office said.

Officers responding to reports of a man with a gun at the Millworks facility at 3 p.m. were told a Boston man was watching a basketball tournament where his son was playing when he got into an altercation with a 48-year-old New York Man who was the parent of a player on the opposing team, the DA’s office said. The man allegedly brandished a handgun during the fight, leading to attendees fleeing the facility.

The suspect also fled the scene and witnesses gave a description of his car to police, the DA’s office said. Officers pulled over a car matching the description of the car and allegedly found a gun in a diaper bag inside the vehicle.

Jose Mow, 34, was charged with carrying a firearm without a license, possession of ammunition, improper storage of a firearm, assault with a dangerous weapon, disturbing a public assembly and operating a vehicle after revocation of a license. He was arraigned in Ayer District Court Monday and his bail was revoked.

