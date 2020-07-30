MIDDLETON, MASS. (WHDH) - A man released from the Essex House of Corrections after testing positive for the coronavirus has been indicted to trying to smuggle contraband back into the jail, authorities said.

Eric Jalbert, 31, was in pre-trial custody at the jail in Middleton on fentanyl trafficking charges when he tested positive for COVID-19 in April, according to Essex District Attorney Jonathan Blodgett.

His attorney filed a motion for his release, which was allowed on April 14 by Judge Kathleen McCarthy-Neyman under the condition that he remain in home confinement at this mother’s house in Beverly with a GPS monitor.

Essex Assistant District Attorney John Brennan filed a motion to reconsider Jalbert’s release based on the fact that the his mother lived in an apartment complex for elderly and disabled persons and had failed to comply with the conditions of his release, the DA’s office said. Judge McCarthy-Neyman allowed the Commonwealth’s motion and ordered Jalbert back to jail on April 21st.

When Jalbert reported to the Middleton jail, it was reportedly discovered that he had 15 Suboxone strips, marijuana and tobacco hidden in a body cavity.

The Essex Grand Jury indicted him Wednesday for two counts of introduction of contraband into a jail with intent to distribute and one count of possession of a Class B with intent to distribute.

Jalbert’s arraignment date has not been scheduled.

“Mr. Jalbert risked the safety of others when he was released while testing positive for COVID and sent to live with a vulnerable population. His flagrant disregard for the safety of others continued during his short stay on the outside, and again when he tried to smuggle in contraband to our facilities,” Sheriff Kevin F. Coppinger said. “I want to thank my staff and the District Attorney’s office for their work to ensure Mr. Jalbert would face serious charges for his utter indifference of the law.”

On July 13th, Jalbert pleaded guilty to possession of a Class A with intent to distribute. He was sentenced to two to three years in state prison.

(Copyright (c) 2020 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)