A man will spend up to 66 months in prison after authorities say he ran over a woman and a dog with his car during a domestic dispute before threatening to kill himself and his 2-year-old child in Harrisburg, Pennsylvania last year.

On Thursday, a judge sentenced Tyrone Gibson, 23, to serve 33 to 66 months in state penitentiary in connection with the violent crimes he committed on Nov. 23, 2019, according to the Dauphin District Attorney’s Office.

Gibson allegedly had a domestic dispute with a woman in the Hall Manor section of Harrisburg before he ran over the woman’s mother and the family dog with his car.

The mother suffered severe leg injuries and the dog died.

Gibson fled the scene and when police obtained an arrest warrant for him, he was found barricaded on a rooftop with his 2-year-old child on Market Street, the DA’s office said.

Gibson allegedly threatened to kill himself and the child by jumping from the rooftop.

Officers tackled Gibson when he attempted to jump and took him into custody, the DA’s office added.

The child did not sustain any injuries.

“These officers responded to one of the most dangerous types of calls—a domestic violence incident,” Chief Deputy District Attorney Jennifer Gettle said. “Several of those officers risked their own lives on that rooftop to save not only the child’s life—but also risked their own lives to save the defendant. This was a terrible incident, but it could have been so much worse had it not been for the quick-acting heroic efforts of those officers.”

During sentencing, Gibson said that he let his alcohol addiction spiral out of control.

In addition to the prison sentence, the judge ordered him to undergo drug and alcohol treatment.

Gibson will also have to serve a consecutive period of seven years of probation.

