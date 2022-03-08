BOSTON (WHDH) - A 58-year-old man has been sentenced to state prison for repeatedly abusing a young girl in Mattapan, officials said.

A Suffolk Superior Court judge sentenced Mack McCray to four to six years in state prison on Monday, nearly a week after a jury convicted McCray of two counts of indecent assault and battery of a child under 14, Suffolk District Attorney Kevin Hayden announced.

He also received a concurrent term of seven years of probation at which time he must submit to GPS monitoring, stay away from and have no direct or indirect contact with the victim, have no contact with any child under age 16, and complete sex offender treatment, the DA’s office said.

McCray is accused of sexually assaulting the victim at a Mattapan residence while the victim was about 8 years old.

The victim, who is now in her 20s, testified at trial that McCray threatened her to ensure her silence.

She disclosed the abuse to a family member in 2018 and a Suffolk County grand jury indicted McCray in 2019.

The victim provided a written victim impact statement to the judge before McCray’s sentencing that read in part, “I have dealt with depression and anxiety because of him. This trauma has affected my mental health through my childhood and my whole life. As a result of this, I have kept my emotions and feeling bottled up for too long.”

Hayden said in a statement, “It takes incredible courage for a survivor of child sexual assault to disclose their trauma. The survivor in this case not only disclosed the abuse to a loved one, but then to law enforcement and to a courtroom full of strangers in front of the man who stole her childhood. I’m so proud of her for the grace, courage and strength she has shown at every step. Not every survivor makes the choice to come forward to law enforcement. We respect that decision. I want every survivor to know that my office is available to them. We are prepared to provide you the trauma-informed services that you deserve from a team of compassionate professionals in a victim-centered environment.”

McCray is currently facing similar charges in Plymouth County for offenses he is accused of committing in that jurisdiction.

(Copyright (c) 2022 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)