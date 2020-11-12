DA: Man shot by Everett police after tense, hourslong standoff

EVERETT, MASS. (WHDH) - A man was shot by an Everett police officer following a tense, hourslong standoff in the city on Wednesday, officials said.

Emergency crews responding to a report of an ongoing altercation between two people known to each other inside a home on Woodland Avenue around 10:45 a.m. found a 47-year-old man, whose name has not been released, in possession of an apparent firearm, according to the Middlesex District Attorney’s Office.

Over the course of the day, officers attempted to make contact with the man in an effort to get him to leave the home, the DA’s office said.

After multiple hours of negotiation, officers reportedly deployed pepper spray.

The man subsequently attempted to leave the home while still in possession of what appeared to be firearms before charging at officers in the doorway of the residence, the DA’s office added.

Around 3:40 p.m., officers reportedly deployed less-lethal munition, which struck but failed to stop the man.

An Everett police officer then discharged his firearm and shot the man, the DA’s office said.

He was transported to a Boston hospital for treatment.

Two officers were also taken to an area hospital for an evaluation.

The incident remains under investigation.

