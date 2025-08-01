EVERETT, MASS. (WHDH) - A man is facing a raft of criminal charges after being shot by police during an alleged crime spree on Thursday that included carjacking an SUV, stealing a trash truck, and crashing into other vehicles while being chased by officers, officials said.

The incident all started in Medford, where the suspect allegedly stole an SUV and led police on a chase through several communities, including Billerica, Stoneham, and Malden, before he crashed the SUV outside of the Encore Casino in Everett, according to Middlesex District Attorney Marian Ryan.

After the crash, investigators say the man tried to gain access to several other vehicles before taking control of a trash truck and driving it about a mile away. The chase ended when the trash truck broke down on a bridge in Everett.

The suspect was taken into custody and rushed to the hospital, where he is listed in critical condition.

The Everett police officer who shot the man has been placed on paid administrative leave amid an investigation into the shooting, police officials said.

This is a developing news story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest details.

