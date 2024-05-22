MALDEN, MASS. (WHDH) - A man was taken to the hospital after he was shot by a police officer in Malden when he allegedly assaulted and robbed a woman Wednesday morning, police confirmed.

Malden police responded to 260 Eastern Avenue for a report of a “disturbance,” where they found 31-year-old Dominique Matthew Long, of Malden, after he allegedly threw a cup at a 43-year-old woman and struck her in the head with a closed fist, according to the Middlesex District Attorney’s office.

The woman attempted to record Long with her iPad, and then Long allegedly took the device from her, brandishing a knife, the DA said. He then allegedly threatened an additional witness with the knife, the office said.

Long refused to comply with officers’ orders to put down the items he was carrying, the DA’s office said. He then dropped everything, pulled a kitchen knife from his pants pocket, and “advanced” on an officer, according to the DA’s office. Police deployed tasers, and they were ineffective, so another officer on scene fired a gun at Long, striking him, the DA said.

Police said first responders gave Long first aid before bringing him to a Boston hospital. He is currently in stable condition, the DA’s office said. The woman Long allegedly assaulted, along with one police officer, were both taken to the hospital and later released.

“There is no threat to public safety at this time as all persons involved in this incident remained at the scene,” police said.

As investigators remained on scene, part of Eastern Avenue was sealed off near 12:30 p.m. A police taser and other debris were seen on the ground.

A second scene on a nearby bike path was also sealed off with caution tape. A backpack and an electric scooter were visible.

“It’s a beautiful day out today. You hate to see something like this happen,” said Malden City Councilor Chris Simonelli, who came to the scene after hearing reports of a shooting.

“The police department has a hard job,” he later said. “It’s a very difficult job to do today being a police officer.”

One other man who works nearby said he was surprised to see the aftermath of the shooting.

“It’s unsettling outside your workplace,” he said.

Middlesex County District Attorney Marian Ryan was seen at the site of this shooting Wednesday afternoon.

Later, investigators were seen carrying away several bags of evidence before reopening Eastern Avenue to the public.

Long was arrested on charges of armed robbery, assault and battery, three counts of assault with a dangerous weapon, and intimidation of a witness, the DA’s office said. He is slated to be arraigned when he is medically cleared.

Police said the entire incident remained under investigation by the Malden Police, the Massachusetts State Police and the Middlesex District Attorney’s Office.

