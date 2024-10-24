NORTH ATTLEBORO, MASS. (WHDH) - Authorities say the 61-year-old man who was shot in the face in a hotel in North Attleboro on Monday was not the intended target as they continue to search for the shooter.

Officers responding to a reported shooting at the Hampton Inn on Draper Avenue around 10 p.m. found the victim suffering from a gunshot wound in the lobby of the hotel, according to the Bristol District Attorney’s Office.

The man was taken to a nearby hospital to be treated for the non-life-threatening injury.

A preliminary investigation determined the man was not the intended target of the shooting.

Anyone with information is asked to call police.

(Copyright (c) 2024 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)