DA: Man shot, killed by Westborough police officer had just repeatedly stabbed wife

WESTBOROUGH, MASS. (WHDH) - A man who was shot and killed by a police officer in Westborough on Friday had just stabbed his wife multiple times, officials announced Monday.

The suspect, whose name has not been released, stabbed his wife inside their Windsor Ridge Drive apartment around 12 p.m., according to Worcester County District Attorney Joseph D. Early.

When his wife fled to a neighboring apartment in search of help, the suspect allegedly chased her down and continued the attack.

Officers responding to the scene repeatedly ordered the man to drop his knife before Sgt. Jonathan Kalagher fired upon him.

The man was transported to a local hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

The victim survived the attack and is expected to be OK. She is said to be in stable condition.

Kalagher has since been placed on administrative leave in accordance with the Westborough Police Department’s policy.

An investigation is ongoing.

