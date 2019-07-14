DA: Man speeding away from traffic stop caused Lawrence crash that killed 8-year-old

LAWRENCE, MASS. (WHDH) - A 23-year-old man who sped away from a traffic stop is facing a manslaughter charge in connection with a head-on collision that claimed the life of an 8-year-old girl in Lawrence Saturday evening.

Selvin Manuel Lima, 23, of Lawrence, will be arraigned Monday at Brigham & Women’s Hospital on charges of manslaughter, motor vehicle homicide by reckless operation, four counts of assault and battery with a dangerous weapon causing serious bodily injury, and failure to stop for a police officer, according to the Essex District Attorney’s Office.

Prosecutors say when officers approached Lima’s car at a traffic stop, he sped away, lost control as he turned onto Winthrop Avenue, and crossed into the southbound travel lane, striking a black 2016 Honda Civic head-on.

Five people were traveling in the Honda. Among them was an 8-year-old girl, who was transported to Lawrence General Hospital, where she was later pronounced dead.

The other four victims were transported to various Boston hospitals with serious injuries.

Lima was taken by medical helicopter to Brigham & Women’s Hospital with serious injuries.

No additional information was immediately available.

