DA: Man speeding away from traffic stop caused Lawrence crash that killed child

LAWRENCE, MASS. (WHDH) - A 23-year-old man who sped away from a traffic stop is facing a manslaughter charge in connection with a head-on collision that claimed the life of a young girl in Lawrence Saturday evening, and will be arraigned tomorrow at the hospital.

Selvin Manuel Lima, 23, of Lawrence, will be arraigned Monday at Brigham & Women’s Hospital on charges of manslaughter, motor vehicle homicide by reckless operation, four counts of assault and battery with a dangerous weapon causing serious bodily injury, and failure to stop for a police officer, according to the Essex District Attorney’s Office.

Prosecutors say when officers approached Lima’s car at a traffic stop, he sped away, lost control as he turned onto Winthrop Avenue, and crossed into the southbound travel lane, striking a black 2016 Honda Civic head-on.

Five people were traveling in the Honda. Among them was a girl who was transported to Lawrence General Hospital, where she was later pronounced dead.

The other four victims were transported to various Boston hospitals with serious injuries.

Residents have made a memorial of candles, flowers and other items for the girl at the scene, and and were upset by the accident being allegedly caused by Lima fleeing police.

“It’s kind of infuriating … this entire accident could’ve been avoided,” said Mikayla Monatanez.

Lima was taken by medical helicopter to Brigham & Women’s Hospital with serious injuries, but will still be arraigned tomorrow.

(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)