DA: Man speeding away from traffic stop caused Lawrence crash that killed young girl

LAWRENCE, MASS. (WHDH) – A 23-year-old man who sped away from a traffic stop is facing a manslaughter charge in connection with a head-on collision that claimed the life of a young girl and seriously injured four others in Lawrence Saturday evening.

Selvin Manuel Lima, of Lawrence, is expected to be arraigned Monda afternoon at Brigham & Women’s Hospital, on charges of manslaughter, motor vehicle homicide by reckless operation, four counts of assault and battery with a dangerous weapon causing serious bodily injury, and failure to stop for a police officer, according to the Essex District Attorney’s Office.

Family members identified the crash victim as Taysha Rohena Silva, 11, of Peabody.

Silva was transported to Lawrence General Hospital, where she was later pronounced dead, the DA’s Office said.

The four other occupants — Silva’s 29-year-old mother, her mother’s 27-year-old boyfriend, her 8-year-old sister, and 15-year-old cousin — were transported to various Boston hospitals with serious injuries.

Prosecutors say when officers approached Lima’s car at a traffic stop, he sped away, lost control as he turned onto Winthrop Avenue, and crossed into the southbound travel lane, striking a black 2016 Honda Civic head-on.

Surveillance video captured witnesses rushing to help the five people inside the Honda.

One good Samaritan said he “dragged the lady out and laid her on the ground.”

He recalled her saying, “My kids, my kids!”

Residents made a memorial consisting of candles, flowers and other items at the scene of the crash.

“It’s just sad,” one man said. “It’s just something that should not have happened that happened.”

A makeshift memorial has been set up near the scene of the crash.

(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)