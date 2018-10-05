DA: Man stabbed parents, girlfriend with scissors at home in Acton

ACTON, MASS. (WHDH) - A 25-year-old man suspected of stabbing his parents and girlfriend with scissors at a home on a quiet street in Acton late Thursday night will be arraigned Friday in Concord District Court on attempted murder charges, officials said.

Officers responding to a home on Haynes Court for a 911 call around 10:30 p.m. found three people suffering from stab wounds, according to a spokesperson for the Middlesex District Attorney’s Office.

The suspect, identified as Benjamin DiCristina, was arrested at the scene and charged with two counts of armed assault with intent to murder, two counts of assault and battery causing serious bodily injury, assault and battery with a dangerous weapon, domestic assault and battery and strangulation.

Prosecutors say DiCristina stabbed his mother, father and girlfriend. Father is not expected to survive. DiCristina allegedly used scissors and stabbed his father several times in the neck #7News — Nicole Oliverio (@NicoleOliverio) October 5, 2018

DiCristina’s 57-year-old father, his 56-year-old mother, and his 28-year-old girlfriend were taken to area hospitals. Their names have not been made public.

His father suffered life-threatening injuries, his girlfriend suffered serious injuries, and his mother suffered minor injuries, police said.

State police detectives, crime scene personnel and a forensic chemist were called to the scene.

The road has been blocked off with crime scene tape.

No additional information has been released.

An investigation is ongoing.

