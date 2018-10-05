DA: Man stabbed parents, woman with scissors at home in Acton

ACTON, MASS. (WHDH) - A 25-year-old man suspected of stabbing his parents and a woman who is known to him with scissors at a home on a quiet street in Acton late Thursday night will be arraigned Friday in Concord District Court on attempted murder charges, officials said.

Officers responding to a home on Haynes Court for a 911 call around 10:30 p.m. found three people suffering from stab wounds, according to a spokesperson for the Middlesex District Attorney’s Office.

A 57-year-old man, a 56-year-old woman, and a 28-year-old woman were taken to area hospitals. The man suffered life-threatening injuries and the 28-year-old woman suffered serious injuries, police said. Their names have not been made public.

The suspect, identified as Benjamin DiCristina, was arrested at the scene and charged with two counts of armed assault with intent to murder, two counts of assault and battery causing serious bodily injury, assault and battery with a dangerous weapon, domestic assault and battery and strangulation.

State police detectives, crime scene personnel and a forensic chemist were called to the scene.

The road has been blocked off with crime scene tape.

No additional information has been released.

An investigation is ongoing.

