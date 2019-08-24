DA: Man struck by a Brockton police cruiser has died

BROCKTON, MASS. (WHDH) - The Plymouth District Attorney’s office says that the man struck by a Brockton police cruiser Friday night has died.

State police detectives and members of the Crime Scene and Collision Reconstruction Section reported to the crash around 8:30 p.m. in the area of 581 Main Street.

No additional information was immediately released.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)