Authorities investigating after man struck, killed by Brockton police cruiser

BROCKTON, MASS. (WHDH) - Authorities are investigating after a man who was struck by a Brockton police cruiser Friday night died, officials said.

State police detectives and members of the Crime Scene and Collision Reconstruction Section reported to the crash around 8:30 p.m. in the area of 581 Main St., according to the Plymouth District Attorney’s Office.

No additional information was immediately released.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

