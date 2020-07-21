DA: Man struck by vehicle in Dartmouth last week has died

DARTMOUTH, MASS. (WHDH) - A Fall River man who was struck by a vehicle in Dartmouth last week died at the hospital over the weekend, authorities announced Tuesday.

Officers responding to the area of 671 State Road on Thursday around 9:15 p.m. found 37-year-old Ryan Silvia unresponsive in the roadway suffering from “significant” injuries, according to the Bristol District Attorney’s Office.

Silvia was flown to Rhode Island Hospital, where he remained in critical condition until he passed away on Sunday night.

The driver of a white BMW 323i remained at the scene and cooperated with investigators.

Charges have not been filed against the driver.

Troopers assigned to the district attorney’s office are assisting local authorities with an investigation.

(Copyright (c) 2020 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)