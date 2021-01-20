DA: Man struck, killed by car during alleged road rage incident in Belmont

BELMONT, MASS. (WHDH) - A Hudson man is set to face a judge after authorities say he fatally struck another man with his car during an alleged road rage incident in Belmont Tuesday evening.

Officers responding to a 911 call for a man who had been hit by a car around 4:20 p.m. found a 35-year-old Boston man suffering from life-threatening injuries in the roadway near the driver’s side of his Honda Civic, Middlesex District Attorney Marian Ryan and Belmont Chief of Police James MacIsaac announced in a joint press release.

The man, whose name has not been released, was transported to an area hospital, where he later died from his injuries.

The driver accused of hitting the man with his vehicle, Dean Kapsalis, 54, of Hudson, fled the scene before returning to the Belmont Police Department about 30 minutes after the incident, Ryan and MacIsaac said.

A preliminary investigation suggests that an alleged road rage incident occurred, in which both men allegedly exited their vehicles and engaged in a verbal altercation.

Kapsalis then reentered his Dodge Dakota and struck the victim, according to Ryan and MacIsaac.

He is slated to be arraigned in Cambridge District Court on a charge of assault and battery with a dangerous weapon.

An investigation remains ongoing.

