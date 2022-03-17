BOSTON (WHDH) - A man is set to be arraigned Thursday in connection with the fatal stabbing of his mother, officials said.

Najee Herbert, 23, is slated to face a judge from his hospital bed at Boston Medical Center around 10:30 a.m., according to the Suffolk District Attorney’s Office.

He is charged with the stabbing death of his mother, 58-year-old Donna Lamb, inside her South End home, the DA’s office said.

No additional information has been released.

