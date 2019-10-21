DA: Man to be arraigned on homicide charge in connection with Everett hit-and-run that killed motorcyclist

EVERETT, MASS. (WHDH) - An Everett man is facing a motor vehicle homicide charge in connection with a hit-and-run crash the killed a motorcyclist earlier this month, officials said.

Wilbert Charles, 34, is slated to be arraigned Monday in Malden District Court on charges including motor vehicle homicide, leaving the scene of an accident after causing death, and operating to endanger in the death of 59-year-old Michael Delp, the Middlesex District Attorney’s Office announced.

Officers responding to a report of a crash on Broadway near Hancock Street in Everett around 6 a.m. on Oct. 2 found Delp suffering from serious injuries, Everett police said. He was transported to Massachusetts General Hospital, where he was later pronounced dead.

An investigation indicated that Charles was driving directly behind the victim on Broadway when he allegedly accelerated, struck the motorcycle from behind, and knocked Delp off the bike.

Charles then allegedly struck the victim again before fleeing the scene.

The crash remains under investigation.

