BEVERLY, MASS. (WHDH) - Police arrested a 64-year-old man early Wednesday morning in connection with a fatal shooting in Beverly last month, officials said.

Officers executing an arrest warrant at 401 Cabot Street, Apt. 2 in Beverly around 5 a.m. took Bruce Gunn into custody without incident in connection with the March 13 murder of 50-year-old Donald Fogg, according to the Essex District Attorney’s Office.

Gunn is accused of fatally shooting Fogg on Summer Street.

He is slated to be arraigned on a murder charge Wednesday in Salem District Court.

