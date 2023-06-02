MARLBORO, MASS. (WHDH) - A Westboro man is set to be arraigned on criminal charges Friday in connection with the death of his 82-year-old mother who he’s accused of attacking and hitting with a truck in the parking lot of a Marlboro hotel, officials said.

Daniel Uhlman, 53, will be arraigned in Marlborough District Court on charges of armed assault to murder a person over 60, two counts of assault and battery with a dangerous weapon causing serious bodily injury, and assault and battery with a dangerous weapon on a person over 60 in connection with the death of his mother, Nancy Uhlman, of Westboro, according to the Middlesex District Attorney’s Office.

Officers responding to an apparent homicide at a hotel on Lakeside Avenue around 12:30 p.m. Thursday took Uhlman into custody. A preliminary investigation suggests there was an altercation in the parking lot during which Uhlman physically attacked his mother and struck her with her truck, according to the DA’s Office.

No additional information was immediately available.

This is a developing news story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest details.

(Copyright (c) 2022 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)