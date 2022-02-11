SALEM, MASS. (WHDH) - A man charged in connection with the death of a 13-year-old Amesbury girl is expected to plead guilty Friday, authorities said.

Carlos Rivera, 49, of Lawrence, is expected to plead guilty in Salem Superior Court to charges including involuntary manslaughter, aggravated rape of a child, rape, indecent assault and battery, distribution of Class B drug to a minor, according to the Essex District Attorney’s Office.

The girl passed away after Rivera dropped her off at Lawrence General Hospital in May 2019, investigators said.

At time of the incident, law enforcement sources told 7NEWS that the girl had gone into cardiac arrest.

Rivera is slated to appear in court at 10 a.m.

