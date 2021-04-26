DA: Man wanted in Brockton murder fatally shot in Tennessee after charging at police with butcher knife in each hand

BROCKTON, MASS. (WHDH) - A man who had been wanted in connection with a murder in Brockton last year was fatally shot in Tennessee over the weekend after he charged at a police officer with a butcher knife in each hand, authorities announced Monday.

Marvin Veiga, 32, was shot and killed by police after he brandished the large knives and advanced on a Metropolitan Nashville Police Department officer, according to Plymouth County District Attorney Timothy J. Cruz.

A body camera captured the moment Veiga approached the officer with the weapons in hand during a traffic stop.

The officer repeatedly told Veiga to drop the knifes but he instead walked up to the driver’s side of the police cruiser. The officer then opened fire on him.

Veiga was indicted in March on charges in the 2020 shooting death of 25-year-old Manuel Duarte and he was later added to the Massachusetts State Police “Most Wanted” list.

Takari Elliot, 29, has also been indicted for murder in Duarte’s death.

Elliot, who is currently being held without bail, is slated to appear in court on May 5.

