DA: Man wanted in disappearance of 18-year-old Mass. woman killed during confrontation with police in Florida

NEW BEDFORD, MASS. (WHDH) - A man wanted in connection with the recent disappearance of an 18-year-old Massachusetts woman was killed during confrontation with police in Florida, officials announced Monday.

Luis Zaragoza, 37, died during a confrontation with law enforcement officials who were trying to arrest him in a McDonald’s parking lot in Crestview last week, according to Bristol District Attorney Thomas M. Quinn III.

Investigators had been tracking Zaragoza since Oct. 20, when Jalajhia Finklea, of Mashpee, was last seen getting into the his rental car in New Bedford, Quinn said.

Finklea, who remains missing, is said to have last used her cellphone to call the suspect shortly before getting into his car. Her phone was later found discarded on the side of Route 140 in New Bedford, about five miles away from where she met up with Zaragoza.

Investigators say they later determined that the suspect had traveled south along the eastern seaboard to Florida before driving to Texas and back to Florida.

Surveillance video in some areas captured Zaragoza’s movements but there was no sign of Finklea, according to Quinn.

US Marshal’s started watching Zaragoza on Wednesday night while police in Massachusetts obtained a warrant for his arrest, Quinn said. Zaragoza, who was armed with a handgun, was reportedly shot and killed by an Okaloosa County Sheriff’s deputy on Thursday morning.

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement is investigating the shooting.

Anyone with information on Finklea’s whereabouts is urged to contact New Bedford police at 508-991-6360.

