DA: Man who attacked Randolph bus driver, caused serious crash to undergo mental health evaluation

RANDOLPH, MASS. (WHDH) - A man who allegedly attacked a Randolph bus driver and caused a crash that left 16 people injured in August has been ordered to undergo a mental health evaluation.

Norfolk Superior Court Judge Beverly Cannone on Wednesday found Mathew Young, of Boston, dangerous but did not hold him without bail, according to the Norfolk County District Attorney’s Office.

Cannone set Young’s bail at $2,500 and in addition to undergoing an evaluation, Young was ordered to maintain employment, stay out of Randolph, stay off Brockton Area Transit Authority buses, have no contact with crash victims and witnesses, report to probation in person every two weeks, and refrain from possessing firearms and weapons.

Newly released video of the incident that occurred around 7:15 p.m. on Aug. 5 near the intersection of North Main and Grove streets showed Young standing up and demanding the driver, Denis Pierre, stop the bus.

“Stop the (expletive) bus. There were two stops back there. You’re not stopping,” he can be heard saying.

Young allegedly threatened Pierre and continued to yell before punching him multiple times.

“I black out for a couple of minutes. I do not know what happened next,” Pierre recalled to 7NEWS two days after the incident. “It is very scary for everybody.”

Pierre says he tried to keep the bus in control for as long as he could but right as passengers grabbed Young, he crashed into a car and a utility pole.

The 16 victims, including the 48-year-old bus driver and a 10-year-old boy, were taken to area hospitals with non-life-threatening injuries.

Young is due back in court at a later date.

