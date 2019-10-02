DA: Man who attacked Randolph bus driver, caused serious crash to undergo mental health evaluation

DEDHAM, MASS. (WHDH) - A man who allegedly attacked a Randolph bus driver, causing a crash that left 16 people injured in August, has been ordered to undergo a mental health evaluation.

Norfolk Superior Court Judge Beverly Cannone on Wednesday found Mathew Young, of Boston, dangerous but did not hold him without bail, according to the Norfolk County District Attorney’s Office.

Cannone set Young’s bail at $2,500 and in addition to undergoing an evaluation, Young was ordered to maintain employment, stay out of Randolph, stay off Brockton Area Transit Authority buses, have no contact with crash victims and witnesses, report to probation in person every two weeks, and refrain from possessing firearms and weapons.

The low-speed bus crash occurred about 7:15 p.m on Aug. 5 near the intersection of North Main and Grove streets. The bus careened into another vehicle before coming to rest against a utility pole.

The 16 victims, including the 48-year-old bus driver and a 10-year-old boy, were taken to area hospitals with non-life-threatening injuries.

Young is due back in court at a later date.

