DA: Man who fatally struck victim in Belmont road rage incident facing murder charge

CAMBRIDGE, MASS. (WHDH) - A 54-year-old Hudson man accused of hurling racial slurs before fatally striking and dragging another man with his pickup truck during an apparent road rage incident in Belmont last week is facing a murder charge in connection with the incident, officials announced Monday.

Dean Kapsalis, 54, of Hudson, was arraigned on the new charges virtually on Monday. He was arraigned in Cambridge District Court last week on charges including assault and battery with a dangerous weapon, a civil rights violation causing injury, and leaving the scene of an accident causing personal injury in connection with the death of Henry Tapia, 35, of Belmont.

Judge Ina Howard-Hogan ordered Kapsalis held without bail and ordered him to have no contact with the victim’s family or any witnesses in the case.

He is due back in court March 1.

Officers responding to a report of a person who had been struck by a car in the area of Upland Road around 4:20 p.m. Tuesday found Tapia suffering from life-threatening injuries. He was taken to Massachusetts General Hospital, where he later died.

An investigation revealed that Kapsalis and Tapia were engaged in a verbal altercation in the roadway when Kapsalis began yelling racial slurs at the victim, a Black man, according to officials.

Witnesses reportedly told investigators that they heard the two men arguing before Tapia began to walk back to his vehicle. At that time, Kapsalis allegedly drove his red Dodge Dakota at Tapia, striking him with the driver’s side of his vehicle and dragging him a short distance before fleeing the scene.

Kapsalis surrendered to police about 30 minutes after the alleged incident.

