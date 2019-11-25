BOSTON (WHDH) - A man accused of fleeing to the Dominican Republic after fatally shooting a person outside of a home in Dorchester back in 1995 is set to face a judge Monday, officials said.

William Sanchez, 46, of the Dominican Republic, will be arraigned in Suffolk Superior Court following his recent arrest in connection to the shooting death of Jorge Medina on Oct. 8, 1995, according to the Suffolk District Attorney’s Office.

Officers responding to a reported shooting on Norwell Street around 3:40 p.m. found Medina suffering from bullet wounds in the upper back and pelvis in the front room of a house, the DA’s office said.

He was transported to Boston Medical Center, where he was reportedly pronounced dead at 4:07 a.m.

A preliminary investigation revealed that Medina had been serving as a bouncer for a house party and had escorted Sanchez from the party. Sanchez returned a few minutes later and fired a gun at medina and another person as Medina was attempting to return to the house, according to the DA’s office.

At the time of the murder, Sanchez, also known as Wilman Soto, had been living in Hyde Park, the DA’s office added.

He allegedly fled the area hours after the shooting and went to New York City before returning to the Dominican Republic.

An extradition treaty with the Dominican Republic was signed in 2015 but the DA’s office says it took years to locate Sanchez and confirm his identity.

Sanchez was returned to the United States on Friday.

(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)