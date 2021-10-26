WAREHAM, MASS. (WHDH) - A man who allegedly set fire to a home in Wareham that was occupied by four people on Monday night has been ordered held without bail.

Michael C. Muise, 26, was arraigned Tuesday in Wareham District Court on charges including four counts of attempted murder, arson of a dwelling, and breaking and entering in the daytime, according to Plymouth District Attorney Timothy J. Cruz.

Emergency officials responding to a report of a fire at 29 Onset Avenue around 5:20 p.m. learned that four people who were inside the burning home had escaped without injury, Cruz said.

After an investigation, the fire was ruled incendiary in nature and it was determined to have been set intentionally by Muise, according to Cruz.

Muise is due back in court on Friday for a dangerousness hearing.

