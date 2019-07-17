DA: Man who stabbed woman in Belmont arrested after crashing car in Cambridge

CAMBRIDGE, MASS. (WHDH) - A man who allegedly stabbed a woman in Belmont was taken into custody after leading police on a chase through Arlington and Cambridge on Wednesday, officials said.

Officers responding to a reported altercation at a home on Patrtidge Lane around 9:40 a.m. found a woman suffering from apparent stab wounds, according to the Middlesex District Attorney’s Office.

The victim, whose name has not been released, was taken to an area hospital. There was no immediate word on her condition.

The suspect allegedly fled the scene, leading police on a chase through Arlington before crashing his car in Cambridge.

The man was arrested and taken to an area hospital to be treated for injuries he suffered in the crash. His name has not been made public.

Officials say the suspect and victim knew each other.

An investigation is ongoing.

