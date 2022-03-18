A 24-year-old man is facing a murder charge after authorities say he forcibly put his infant son face down on a bed for 20 minutes before waiting for an Uber to take the unresponsive baby to a hospital.

David Moyer, of Trappe, Pennsylvania, is being held on $1 million cash bail in connection with the death of his 8-week-old son, the Montgomery District Attorney’s Office in Penn. announced Wednesday.

Moyer and the baby’s mother brought their son to Phoenixville Hospital via an Uber on Feb. 22 around 11 a.m., where hospital staff determined that the baby was not breathing on arrival, the DA’s office said.

They performed life-saving measures on the infant before the baby was transported to Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia by helicopter.

Physicians at the children’s hospital noted both healing injuries on the baby as well as subdural hemorrhaging in the brain and numerous hemorrhages in the retina of the left eye, the DA’s office said.

The infant was pronounced dead on March 3 and an autopsy revealed that the cause of death was a homicide due to multiple blunt impact injuries, the DA’s office added.

Penn. State Police and Montgomery County detectives launched a joint homicide investigation and reportedly discovered that the baby was in the care of Moyer immediately before the infant was brought to the hospital.

They learned that the baby had vomited on Moyer, who then put him forcibly down on the bed face first and left him there for 20 minutes, the DA’s office said.

When Moyer returned, the DA’s office says the baby was not breathing and was unresponsive.

The infant’s parents waited 20 minutes for an Uber to arrive to take him to the emergency room, the DA’s office added.

Moyer is facing charges of third-degree murder, endangering the welfare of a child, and recklessly endangering another person.

He is due back in court on March 29.

