DA: Man, woman arrested in suspicious death of child in Fitchburg

FITCHBURG, MA (WHDH) - A man and woman will be arraigned Wednesday in connection with the suspicious death of a 6-year-old girl in Fitchburg, officials said.

The man and woman, whose names were not released, will be arraigned Wednesday in Fitchburg District Court, according to Worcester District Attorney Joseph D. Early’s Office.

State troopers and Fitchburg cops responded Tuesday afternoon to a home on Stoneybrook Road after receiving a report of an unresponsive child.

Police said the girl was found unresponsive inside the home and later pronounced dead. A 9-year-old boy was hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries.

During a press conference Tuesday, Fitchburg Police Chief Ernie Martineau said it was an “extremely active investigation” and the girl’s death was not being considered as a “random act.” He also stressed that there was no ongoing threat to the public.

State police tweeted just after 1 p.m. Tuesday that an Air Wing helicopter, a K-9 unit, members of the department’s crime scene services department, and detectives assigned to the district attorney’s office were assisting with the response.

The Department of Children and Families released the following statement to 7News: “The Department of Children and Families received a report of this tragic situation and is assisting law enforcement in this active investigation.”

DCF has taken custody of the 9-year-old boy.

