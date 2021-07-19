EVERETT, MASS. (WHDH) - The Middlesex County District Attorney is investigating after a man died while operating a forklift in Everett Monday.

A preliminary investigation indicates that th 38-year-old man, whose name has not yet been released, was working alone on a forklift hydraulic system when the machine collapsed on him, according to a joint release issued by DA Marian Ryan and Everett Chief of Police Steven A. Mazzie.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The Occupational Safety and Health Administration is also investigating.

No further details were released.

This is a developing news story; stay with 7NEWS for updates online and on-air.

