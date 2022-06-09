MANSFIELD, MASS. (WHDH) - A Mansfield woman has been indicted on a murder charge in the death of a Boston police officer who was found outside a home in Canton back in January.

A Norfolk County Grand Jury indicted Karen Reed, 42, of Mansfield Thursday on charges of second-degree murder, motor vehicle manslaughter, and leaving the scene of a collision causing death after Officer John O’Keefe was found dead outside a friend’s home in Canton, according to a release issued by Norfolk District Attorney Michael W. Morrissey.

Officials said he appeared to have been outside for some time.

Prosecutors say Read hit him with a car and then drove away, leaving him out in the cold overnight.

At a probable cause hearing held last month, Read’s lawyer said O’Keefe was Read’s boyfriend and that she isn’t responsible for his death.

Read, who was out on $50,000 bail from her February 2 arraignment, was taken back into custody at her home around 5 p.m.

She is due to be arraigned in Norfolk Superior Court in Dedham on Friday.

