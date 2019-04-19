DA: Marlborough man accused of repeatedly raping young girl took more than 100 nude photos

MARLBOROUGH, MASS. (WHDH) - A Marlborough man accused of a raping a young girl over the course of four years had more than 100 nude images of the victim stashed in his home, Middlesex District Attorney Marian T. Ryan announced Friday.

Philip Raymond, 62, was arraigned Thursday in Middlesex Superior Court on charges including three counts of rape of a child by force, two counts of indecent assault and battery on a child under the age of 14 and possession of child pornography in connection with the alleged sexual assaults of a girl who is known to him, according to Ryan’s office.

Authorities say the victim told investigators about multiple sexual assaults allegedly perpetrated by Raymond over the course of four years, beginning in June of 2003 when the victim was eight-years-old until she was 12.

The alleged assaults occurred in Raymond’s residence and multiple other locations, including his motor vehicle, according to investigators. The victim also detailed to authorities that Raymond allegedly took nude photographs of her, in addition to having her watch child pornography, which was said to be encrypted on his computer.

Based on an investigation that began with the victim’s initial disclosure, the Marlborough Police Department applied for a search warrant for Raymond’s home. When authorities executed the warrant, they allegedly found over 100 images of child pornography, as well as a browser history of searches related to child pornography.

Raymond was held on $10,000 and ordered to wear a GPS monitoring bracelet and remain under house arrest, to stay away from, and have no contact with the victim, to have no unsupervised contact with children under the age of 16, to not work or volunteer with children under the age of 16, to not use the internet and to surrender his passport.

He is due back in court on June 3.

