DA: Marlborough man facing rape and child porn charges arraigned again

MARLBOROUGH, MASS. (WHDH) - A Marlborough man facing aggravated rape and child pornography charges was arrested today and arraigned on additional charges, authorities said.

Philip Raymond, 63, is facing 10 counts of posing a child in a state of nudity, an aggravated rape of a child with force charge, an aggravated indecent assault and battery charge on a person under 14 and posing a child in a sexual act charge in connection with photographing, videotaping and sexual assaulting 11 female minors, District Attorney Marian Ryan said.

Raymond was originally arrested last March after police executed a search warrant at his home and seized images from his laptop computer and several other computer and electronic devices, Ryan said.

Investigators were able to gain access to his heavily encrypted items and obtained additional evidence, including images of children in various states of nudity, according to Ryan.

The victims were girls, ranging in age from 4 to 12 years old, Ryan said.

The suspect was indicted in March on three counts of rape on a child by force, two counts of indecent assault and battery a child under the age 14 and possession of child pornography in connection with alleged sexual assaults of victims known to him, according to Ryan.

He was arraigned in April in Middlesex Superior Court, and in Marlborough District Court on Friday on 10 additional charges of posing a child in a state of nudity, Ryan said.

Other additional charges include, aggravated rape of a child with force, aggravated indecent assault and battery on a person under 14 and posing a child in a sexual act, according to Ryan.

He was held on $100,000 cash bail and was ordered to wear a GPS monitor bracelet while on house arrest, to stay away from children and have no contact with victims and witnesses, Ryan said.

He also cannot have unsupervised contact with children under the age of 16, not work of volunteer with children under 16 and not use any devices that can access the internet, Ryan said.

He surrender his passport and is scheduled to return to court in March.

(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)