DA: Mass. man to be arraigned on homicide charge after victim falls out of vehicle, dies

NORTHAMPTON, MASS. (WHDH) - A Massachusetts man is facing criminal charges after an individual fell from the trunk of his moving vehicle during a drunken incident in April and later died, officials announced Monday.

Zachary Laviolette, 27, of Easthampton, is slated to be arraigned telephonically Tuesday morning on charges including motor vehicle homicide while operating under the influence of alcohol and negligent operation, according to a spokeswoman for the Northwestern District Attorney’s Office.

On the afternoon April 23, 24-year-old Matthew Kolb, of West Springfield, fell off the trunk of Laviolette’s moving vehicle and suffered serious injuries in the parking lot of 168 Industrial Dr., Northampton police said.

Kolb, who was taken to the hospital, succumbed to his injuries and passed away on May 1.

Laviolette was originally charged with operating under the influence of alcohol but police upgraded the charge following Kolb’s death.

An investigation remains ongoing.

(Copyright (c) 2020 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)