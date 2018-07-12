DA: Massive Boston-area drug sweep nets heroin, cocaine, $60k

FRAMINGHAM, MASS. (WHDH) - A massive drug sweep in Framingham, Natick and Boston resulted in the seizure of more than 650 grams of heroin, 300 grams of cocaine, and about $60,000 in cash, officials said.

The seizure was the result of a more than nine-month investigation into a large-scale drug distribution operation that involved the training and management of several drug-runners believed to be operating out of a Hewins Street location in Boston and delivering drugs to customers in Natick and Framingham, Middlesex District Attorney Marian T. Ryan said.

Law enforcement officers executing a search warrant on a vehicle on Route 9 in Natick about 11:35 a.m. Thursday found money, 55 clear plastic bags containing suspected heroin, and about 39 clear plastic bags containing suspected cocaine, Ryan said. The driver, Johann Gonzalez, 26, of Boston, was arrested and charged with trafficking over 200 grams of heroin, conspiracy, and identity fraud. He is expected to be arraigned Friday in Natick District Court.

Then, officers executing a search warrant at a home on Woodgate Street, found more money and suspected heroin and cocaine. The occupant of the home, Jaime Colon-Bermudez, 31, of Boston, was arrested and charged with trafficking heroin over 200 grams, conspiracy, and identity fraud. He is expected to be arraigned Friday in Dorchester District Court.

A third search warrant executed at a Hewins Street home in Boston uncovered another 600 grams of suspected heroin and cocaine.

Three vehicles were also seized as a result of the investigation.

Gonzalez and Colon-Bermudez are expected to be arraigned Friday in Natick and Dorchester District Court.

(Copyright (c) 2018 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)