DA: Massive Boston-area drug sweep nets heroin, cocaine, cash

FRAMINGHAM, MASS. (WHDH) - A massive drug sweep in Framingham, Natick and Boston resulted in the seizure of more than 650 grams of heroin, 300 grams of cocaine, and about $60,000 in cash, officials said.

District Attorney Marian T. Ryan and Framingham police officials are expected to discuss the large-scale drug bust during a press conference Thursday night.

The seizure, which was the result of a nine-month investigation into a local drug ring, uncovered packaging consistent with branded narcotics that may have been cut with fentanyl and is often referred to on the street as “fire,” according to a press release issued by Ryan’s Office Thursday.

The operation resulted in the arrest of two men.

