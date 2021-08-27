A man described by officials as a “master manipulator” is set to spend 25 years in prison for kidnapping and assaulting his ex-wife before pretending to rescue her in Georgia.

Rodney William Metzer, 36, pleaded guilty on Aug. 4 to charges including kidnapping, home invasion, burglary in the first degree, armed robbery, aggravated assault – family violence (2 counts), aggravated battery – family violence, false imprisonment, possession of a firearm during commission of a crime, invasion of privacy (3 counts), sexual battery, and battery – family violence, the Cherokee District Attorney’s Office announced Thursday.

Judge Anthony Baker sentenced Metzer to 70 years with the first 25 years to be served in confinement and the remaining 45 years to be served on probation.

“This man is a master manipulator,” Assistant District Attorney Rachel Ashe said. “In the days leading up to this attack he faked a cancer diagnosis in an attempt to gain sympathy from his ex-wife. When that didn’t work, he created a convoluted plan that the investigators in this case and our office truly believe involved a plot to kill her and then himself. When he couldn’t go through with that plan, he instead devised a new plan to rescue her. Fortunately, Sheriff’s Office investigators saw through this scheme and quickly arrested the defendant.”

Deputies responding to a 911 call on Jan. 1 around 2 a.m. found Metzer on the front porch of his ex-wife’s home, appearing to be a concerned family member, the DA’s office said.

He reportedly told the sheriff’s office that he had just arrived at the house and found his ex-wife bound with zip ties, face down on her deck, with a pillowcase over her head.

“The investigation revealed a different story,” the DA’s office wrote in a press release.

The day before, officials say Metzer attempted one last time to reconcile with his ex-wife but she refused.

Then around 1:30 a.m. on Jan. 1, he allegedly broke into her home and entered her bedroom while wearing a mask and carrying a gun.

He disguised his voice and hit her with the butt of his gun before trying to strangle her two times, the DA’s office said.

Metzer allegedly proceeded to zip tie her hands, assault her, place a pillowcase over her head, and drag her to the deck, where he left her face down.

He told her not to move until she heard a car honk, adding that if she moved beforehand, she would be shot, the DA’s office added.

After leaving his ex-wife tied up outside, officials say Metzer went to his apartment, changed his clothes, and came back to her home, where he found her still lying face down and tied up outside.

The DA’s office said that evidence in this case was substantial.

Authorities reportedly found a handgun in Metzer’s vehicle and zip ties in his apartment that matched the zip ties used to bind his wife.

Surveillance video also reportedly showed Metzer leaving a home improvement store with a pack of zip ties despite his claims that he did not what zip ties were.

Additional surveillance video reportedly showed Metzer coming home to his apartment and leaving a few minutes later wearing different clothing.

Metzer’s cellphone and laptop revealed an internet search history that included the following: how long before you starve to death, how to change the sound of your voice, and how long it takes to choke someone unconscious, according to the DA’s office.

“This defendant planned a violent attack on his ex-wife that included breaking into her home, disguising himself, and pistol-whipping her. He left her outside on a cold winter night, face down, tied up with a pillowcase over her head,” said District Attorney Shannon Wallace. “I cannot imagine how terrifying this must have been for her. This is a classic example of how the most dangerous time for a domestic violence victim is when she decides to leave an abusive relationship.”

