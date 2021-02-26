DA: Middleboro man indicted on 2 counts of murder for killing parents

BROCKTON, MASS. (WHDH) - A 21-year-old man accused of killing his parents was indicted on Friday, authorities said.

Ryan True of Middleboro was indicted by a grand jury on two counts of murder, according to a statement from Plymouth County District Attorney Timothy J. Cruz.

Officers conducting a well-being check last December on Highland Street around 6:30 p.m. found the bodies of David True, 55, and Renee True, 55, inside of the home, officials said.

The victim’s were identified as True’s parents.

All three residents resided in the home together, according to officials.

True is accused of stabbing both of his parents multiple times until they died, officials said.

