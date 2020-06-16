DA: Missing for a month, veteran found in stairwell 20 yards from hospital room

BEDFORD, MASS. (WHDH) - Officials say a man found dead in Bedford hospital stairwell was discovered 20 yards from his room weeks after he went missing, and advocates for veterans are demanding more oversight.

The 62-year-old man was found June 12 by another resident after being reported missing in May, according to the Middlesex District Attorney’s Office. The man was living in a part of the facility that is not operated by the Department of Veteran Affairs and Caritas Communities, which runs the facility, said it was “deeply saddened” in a statement.

“Caritas Communities is committed to the health and safety of our residents and follows strict protocols when a resident is discovered missing,” the statement read in part. “Caritas Communities is cooperating fully with the investigation… and is deeply saddened.

The DA’s office is continuing to investigate the man’s disappearance and death, but John MacDonald of Veterans Assisting Veterans said broader measures need to be taken immediately.

“We need a massive overhaul, overhaul of oversight, of safety procedures, at the Bedford VA, like the monitoring of patients and a simple thing like a daily roll call,” MacDonald said.

