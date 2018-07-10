DA: Missing man pulled from Gloucester Harbor

GLOUCESTER , MASS. (WHDH) - A man who was reported missing two days ago was pulled from Gloucester Harbor Tuesday afternoon, officials said.

Officers responding to a call from a boater reporting a body in the water about 3:30 p.m. found a man under a pier near Commercial Street, according to Carrie Kimball-Monahan, a spokeswoman for the Essex County District Attorney’s office.

The victim, identified as a 52-year-old Gloucester man, was reported missing by his wife on Sunday.

The man’s name is being withheld pending further next of kin notification.

No additional details were immediately available.

