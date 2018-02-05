DA: Mom of 2 children found stabbed to death in Brockton arrested, charged with murder

BROCKTON, Mass. (WHDH) — Investigators say the mother of two children who were found stabbed to death Monday at an apartment in Brockton has been arrested and charged with two counts of murder.

Police and fire officials responded to a triple-decker home at 247 Prospect Street for a report of a medical incident and found two victims dead inside a third-floor apartment.

A city official told 7News that Brockton Mayor Bill Carpenter’s office sent out a robocall around 12:50 p.m. to city council members confirming the stabbing deaths of two children.

Plymouth County District Attorney Timothy Cruz was called in to assist with the investigation. Cruz announced at an evening press conference that Latarsha Sanders, 43, was arrested and charged with murdering her two sons, ages 5 and 8.

“This is a gruesome, disturbing and most of all a heartbreaking crime,” Cruz said.

Cruz did not reveal the names of the children. He said the two brothers were pronounced dead at the scene, sparking a homicide investigation.

“Sanders made statements that can be construed as admissions to this crime to the investigators. Those will be shared tomorrow at her arraignment,” Cruz said.

It’s believed that the children were killed some time in the last 48 hours, according to Cruz. Cruz says Sanders left her apartment Monday and went to a neighbor’s home, where she asked them to dial 911.

Investigators remained at the scene Monday night. The area outside the home is blocked off with crime tape. Cruz did not comment a possible motive for the murders.

Police don’t believe the public is in danger, but neighbors say they are shaken and frightened by the horrifying news.

“Just two kids. I can’t believe it. Why would you stab two kids?” a tearful Cassandre Lorvainis told 7News.

Another woman was seen placing a teddy bear across the street from the crime scene.

“I heard the news and it just broke my heart. It’s just something that overcame me,” Darcy Ruskiewicz said.

Others say this kind of violence involving kids is beyond comprehension.

“Horrific, very horrific,” Yvette Mendes said. “Very unfortunate too.”

Sanders is slated to be arraigned Tuesday morning in Brockton District Court.

An investigation is active and ongoing.

